Gold declines ₹853 to ₹1.62 lakh/10g amid global bearish sentiment

Gold prices declined ₹853 to ₹1.62 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade on Wednesday tracking a bearish sentiment in the international markets amid mixed signals surrounding the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

According to the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal for April delivery depreciated by ₹853, or 0.52 per cent, to ₹1,62,450 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,529 lots.

Analysts said the recent gains in the precious metal prices faded as developments surrounding the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran remained uncertain, keeping the investors cautious.

In the international markets, gold futures on the Comex for April delivery slipped $30.15, or 0.58 per cent, to $5,211.95 per ounce.

"Part of the gains faded amid conflicting developments surrounding the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran. The evolving geopolitical situation continues to cloud the outlook for Washington's monetary policy, particularly expectations for potential interest rate cuts," Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said. He noted that traders positioning also reflected caution as holdings in gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs) declined sharply. Total holdings fell by nearly 30 tonnes last week, marking the largest weekly outflow in more than two years. "Despite the outflows, bullion remained supported by safe-haven demand as markets assessed the potential for disruptions in global energy supplies and the possibility of a resolution to the conflict," Modi added.