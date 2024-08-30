Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 73,240, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 88,400

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 73,240, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 88,400

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,140

Gold
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,290, Rs 67,140, and Rs 67,140, respectively. | (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 7:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,240 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 88,400.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,140.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,240.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,390, Rs 73,240, and Rs 73,240, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,140.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,290, Rs 67,140, and Rs 67,140, respectively.

More From This Section

Oil up 3% on Israel-Hezbollah war, Libya oil field closure; how to trade?

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 73,030

Govt slashes down drawback rates on exports of gold, silver jewellery

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,640, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 86,600

India's silver imports to double on rising demand for solar, investment


The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 88,400. 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 93,400.

US gold prices were little changed on Friday, but were poised for a monthly gain on prospects of a US interest rate cut in September, while traders awaited key US inflation data for further insights.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $2,517.91 per ounce, as of 0037 GMT, and was on track to log its second consecutive monthly gain, rising about 3 per cent.

US gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $2,551.20.

Elsewhwere, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.13 per cent to 857.27 metric tons on Thursday.

Spot silver edged 0.1 per cent lower to $29.41 per ounce, and palladium was flat at $979.95, both metals on track for monthly gains.

Platinum edged up by 0.1 per cent to $938.50 and was down about 3.7 per cent for the month.

(with inputs from Reuters)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 73,260, silver price dips Rs 100 to Rs 88,400

Gold pressured by stronger dollar, with Nvidia, US inflation data in focus

How will gold investments be taxed now? Which is the most tax-efficient?

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 73,020, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 88,600

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 73,030

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver PricesGold and silvergold and silver prices

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story