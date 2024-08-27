Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 73,030

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,030.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 7:49 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,030 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 87,800.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,940.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,030.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,180, Rs 73,030, and Rs 73,030, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,940.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,090, Rs 66,940, and Rs 66,940, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 87,800. 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 92,800.

US gold prices held steady on Tuesday, lingering near record highs, as safe-haven demand from rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and increasing bets on a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September provided support.

Spot gold was flat at $2,515.83 per ounce by 0027 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,531.60 on Aug. 20.

Spot silver edged 0.2 per cent lower to $29.85 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $959.24 and palladium was flat at $958.50.

(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

