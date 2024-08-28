Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Gold pressured by stronger dollar, with Nvidia, US inflation data in focus

Gold pressured by stronger dollar, with Nvidia, US inflation data in focus

Markets are focused on the looming U.S. personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, due on Friday

Gold
Gold | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 6:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gold prices fell on Wednesday under pressure from a stronger dollar and uncertainty ahead of a key U.S. inflation report that could provide more clarity about the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting.

Spot gold was down 0.8 per cent at $2,504.25 an ounce by 1113 GMT. Prices on Tuesday rose 0.3 per cent to $2,524.57, a record high for the closing price.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The U.S. currency steadied on Wednesday, making dollar-priced commodities less attractive for buyers using other currencies. Recent declines in the dollar had pushed the currency to its weakest in more than a year.

The dollar index, which measures performance against a basket of currencies, was last up 0.34 per cent. [FRX/]

"There are a lot of moving parts today, and items like Nvidia results are hanging over the market for direction clues on (interest) rates," one gold trader said. "The Fed is rightly cautious right now and that's not helping people with direction. Cash is king today."

Markets are focused on the looming U.S. personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, due on Friday.

More From This Section

BYD eyes 50% overseas sales after it posts strong first half results

National Bank of Canada's profit rises on wealth management, strong markets

Indian woman falls into sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur, video goes viral

Satellites to beam sunlight down to earth at night, says California startup

Telegram CEO Durov to face off with Judge when four-day detention ends

Gold is up 21 per cent so far this year, heading for the biggest annual growth since 2020, with support coming from expectations of U.S. rate cuts, safe-haven demand driven by geopolitical and economic uncertainty as well as robust purchases by central banks.

The rally, which started in March and saw spot prices hitting a record high of $2,531.60 on Aug. 20, was initially led by strong demand in China until high prices muted its imports and shifted the focus to Western investor buying.

With a rate cut widely expected, physically backed gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) started purchases again after several years of outflows and are heading for a fourth consecutive month of inflows in August.

Gold ETFs saw modest net inflows of 8 metric tons ($403 million) last week, led by North American funds, according to the World Gold Council.

Among other precious metals, spot silver retreated by 1.8 per cent to $29.42 an ounce, platinum slipped by 1.4 per cent to $940.20 and palladium was down 1.3 per cent at $958.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India should retain headline inflation as target: RBI's external rate panel

Why it makes sense for food prices to be cut out of RBI's inflation target

Govt bond yields seen steady as markets focus on inflation prints

Canada inflation cools more than expected to 2.7% ahead of rate decision

Easing inflation no respite for people's financial woes: Kantar report

Topics :Inflation dataUnited StatesGold Gold Prices

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story