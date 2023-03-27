Gold price remain steady at Rs 59,840, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 73,400

Gold prices remian unchanged from last close during Monday's early trade with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 59,840, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices hiked Rs 100 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,400.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged to Rs 54,850.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,840.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,280, Rs 59,180, and Rs 59,990, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,850.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,950, Rs 54,900, and Rs 54,950, respectively.



Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $1,975.76 per ounce, as of 0104 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $1,977.20.