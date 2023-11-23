Gold prices unchanged, silver falls Rs 400, trading at Rs 76,000 per kg

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 62,020, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver, on the other hand, fell Rs 400, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,000.

The price of 22-carat gold remained stable, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 56,850.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,020.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,170, Rs 62,020, and Rs 62,510, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,850.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,000, Rs 56,850, and Rs 57,300, respectively.



US gold prices edged higher on Thursday, hovering close to a key $2,000 per ounce level, as an overall weaker dollar and lower US Treasury yields buoyed demand for bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,992.59 per ounce, as of 0143 GMT, after hitting a three-week high of $2,007.29 on Tuesday.

Spot silver was flat at $23.63 per ounce, while platinum was little changed at $922.73. Palladium eased 0.1 per cent to $1,056.63 per ounce.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 76,000.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 79,000.