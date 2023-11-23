Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices unchanged, silver falls Rs 400, trading at Rs 76,000 per kg

Gold prices unchanged, silver falls Rs 400, trading at Rs 76,000 per kg

The price of 22-carat gold remained stable, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 56,850.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 8:09 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 62,020, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver, on the other hand, fell Rs 400, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,000.

The price of 22-carat gold remained stable, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 56,850.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,020.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,170, Rs 62,020, and Rs 62,510, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,850.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,000, Rs 56,850, and Rs 57,300, respectively.  

US gold prices edged higher on Thursday, hovering close to a key $2,000 per ounce level, as an overall weaker dollar and lower US Treasury yields buoyed demand for bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,992.59 per ounce, as of 0143 GMT, after hitting a three-week high of $2,007.29 on Tuesday.

Spot silver was flat at $23.63 per ounce, while platinum was little changed at $922.73. Palladium eased 0.1 per cent to $1,056.63 per ounce.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 76,000.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 79,000.

Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold jumps Rs 380, trading at Rs 62,020/10g, silver rises by Rs 400

Gold price dips Rs 50 to Rs 61,640, silver unchanged at Rs Rs 76,000

TRQ holders in India-UAE pact can import gold via IIBX bullion exchange

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 61,690/10g

Indian buyers brush off record rates to load up on gold for Diwali

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gold PriceGold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver prices

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

Cong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

ISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story