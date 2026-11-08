A fresh spark for equities as macro clouds lift, says Aniruddha Naha

With macroeconomic (macro) headwinds beginning to ease and valuations at reasonable levels, this is a compelling opportunity to build equity portfolios, says Aniruddha Naha, chief investment officer (CIO) — alternatives, PGIM India Asset Management. In an email interaction with Abhishek Kumar, Naha adds that smallcaps offer the best long-term investment opportunity, followed by largecaps and midcaps. Edited excerpts:

The equity market is showing signs of recovery even as tensions in West Asia persist. Has the market bottomed out, and how do you see Samvat 2083 panning out?

In the last Samvat, Indian markets were caught in a vortex of negative global macro events, including conflicts that led to higher crude oil prices, inflation, and widening twin deficits. The prolonged euphoria surrounding the artificial intelligence (AI) trade aggravated the outflow of money from India to other markets, which also put pressure on the currency.

The start of this year has seen many of these macro negatives already being factored in, even as earnings continue to surprise positively across market capitalisations (mcaps).

With some unwinding of the AI trade, strong earnings momentum, reasonable valuations, and India being an underweight position in global portfolios, the risk/reward equation in the market has shifted considerably in favour of the upside.

We expect this Samvat to surprise investors positively in terms of returns.

What are the key triggers to watch out for that could add to the pressure on Indian equities or change the market’s course from here?