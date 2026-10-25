Earnings resilient, but energy prices cap rerating prospects: Bharath S

Despite external headwinds, services exports, global capability centres, and localisation efforts have provided some support. We expect the structural case for broader market outperformance to remain intact, though the pace may moderate until the current macro challenges ease. Underleveraged corporate balance sheets, a pickup in private capex, and relatively attractive valuations following the recent correction strengthen the long-term investment case for mid and smallcaps.
The second-quarter (July-September/Q2) earnings season is underway. What is your assessment of the results announced so far, and has the West Asia conflict started to weigh on corporate performance?
The earnings season so far, covering financial services, software, and select manufacturing companies, has been broadly in line with expectations. There have been pockets of positive surprises across industrials, non-lending financial services, and several smallcap companies, while some consumer-facing companies have reported weaker-than-expected results.