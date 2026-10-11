Largecaps look ripe on valuations, but flows hold back: Krishna Sanghavi

uncertain amid currency risks and continued capital flight from emerging markets (EMs), says Krishna Sanghavi , chief investment officer — equity, Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund (MF). In an interaction with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, he discusses his sectoral preferences, mid and smallcap valuations, and shortening market cycles. Edited excerpts :

Oil prices have remained elevated for several months now. To what extent do you think Indian equities already price in these risks?

We believe this needs to be viewed from the perspective of two different sets of investors — domestic and global. From the perspective of domestic investors, a significant part of the risk is probably already priced in. Oil prices have remained elevated for more than six months, so the macroeconomic impact of higher energy prices has already been factored into market expectations to some extent.