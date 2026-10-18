Largecaps are most vulnerable as investors chase mid, smallcaps: Bhansali

Largecap stocks are the most vulnerable as global investors stay away and domestic investors keep chasing mid and smallcaps amid a market downtrend. According to Sushant Bhansali , chief executive officer of Ambit Asset Management, which manages about ₹3,500 crore, India is likely to attract foreign capital once the artificial intelligence (AI) trade settles. In an interview with Shilpa Rangarajan and Pravin Palande in Mumbai, he discusses where the value is and how he runs a microcap book. Edited excerpts:

Largecaps, I think, are the most vulnerable right now, because they need large doses of capital, and that is provided by global investors. They have no affection towards India at this point, because they are getting good opportunities in other countries. All other markets, including a few emerging markets, are doing quite well. So why should they bet more on India? There is no point in taking a risk on a country like India when US yields are at 5 per cent plus. That's why they are staying away. But I am sure that with every passing week, India is getting more attractive and juicier. At some point, especially when the AI trade nosedives, I think India will look better.