Ease of doing business is not a consideration even today: Anjan Chatterjee

But the process continues to be draconian even today. From excise to FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), you need around 31 licences even today. We fought a battle with the Government of India, during the Congress government and later with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that there should be single-window clearance.

The environment then was perhaps a little more complicated because one didn’t know how to go about it. I didn’t have the wherewithal or the experience. But ease of doing business is not a consideration even today. It continues to be a headache and a kind of rigmarole. We have a department of four people handling this in every city, just to manage and ensure that we get the licences on time.