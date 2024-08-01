For valuations to sustain, corporate earnings need to deliver: Setalvad

Equity market direction will hinge on domestic earnings, the trajectory of global growth and inflation, especially in the US and China, according to Chirag Setalvad, head — equities, HDFC AMC. In an email interaction with Abhishek Kumar, Setalvad says positive surprises may emerge on the rural consumption front amid favourable monsoon and a low base. Edited excerpts:

What are your three key takeaways from the Budget from an equity market perspective?



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The most important takeaway for me was that the government maintained fiscal discipline despite populist pressures. Additional dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could have easily been used to boost vote-friendly expenditures, but it was not. The second key takeaway is that the ongoing focus on capital expenditure has continued with an emphasis this time on housing and an increase in loans to state governments to fund their capital programmes. Furthermore, the simplification of the tax regime and tinkering of tax slabs should usher great clarity and compliance while supporting demand as well.

