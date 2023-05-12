Key driver of returns is asset allocation, not market timing: Ajit Deshmukh

We see a very stock-specific market going forward for CY23. Interest rates around the globe and locally seem to have peaked. The pace and magnitude of the hikes especially in the US was unprecedented but largely has anchored high inflation. Central bankers will continue to be data-dependent in forming monetary policies from here on. Given all this, medium-to-long term debt investors should allocate capital in a staggered manner at these levels. Gold/real estate cycles are long-term in nature and it's prudent to allocate patient capital to these asset classes. Investors should stick to strategic asset allocation and not chase returns and must avoid prediction investments. The key driver of returns is asset allocation and not market timing.

Equities have been sideways for the last 18 months and the markets are consolidating after witnessing a vertical rise from Covid-19 lows to the highs made in the second half of CY21 (October 21). The valuations, especially for large-caps, are marginally higher than the long-period averages for Indian equities.