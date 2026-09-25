NSE's next growth leg: New products, newer markets, more technology

A: If markets perform well, there could be a significant jump in volumes. The markets have been sideways for the last three years, so that is one factor. The second is the number of instruments that we are allowed to offer. Electricity is one area, the bond index is being discussed, and electronic gold receipts (EGRs) have already started. Several new products are being allowed by Sebi. As an exchange, we cannot independently decide to launch a new product. We have to approach Sebi, which consults stakeholders before framing regulations and allowing the product. New products will come when there is a need for them to be traded on a well-functioning market. NSE has experience across different types of markets, from IPOs and mutual funds to high-frequency markets such as equities and equity derivatives. We understand how to structure markets, build liquidity and make them efficient, fair, transparent and orderly.