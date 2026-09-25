NSE's next growth leg: New products, newer markets, more technology

A:AI is another tool that NSE is experimenting with. New tools are tested and their effectiveness evaluated, with systems evolving over time. Surveillance remains a key responsibility. Nearly half, of NSE’s employees are in regulatory functions, and the exchange takes its role as a regulator seriously.
Q: What is the broader opportunity for NSE?
A:The objective is to build markets that are fair, efficient, transparent, orderly and low-cost. NSE hascovered the core part of the market, including equities, bonds, REITS and INVITs and derivatives, but automation can help expand into markets that are not currently well developed. For instance, electricity futures can improve price transparency and efficiency. Similarly, converting physical gold into EGRs could make gold-backed lending easier by allowing lenders to know the quantity of gold held and reducing the need for large haircuts. The broader objective is to reduce costs, improve transparency and make markets easier to access. Each market has its own challenges, and NSE’s approach has been to identify and solve those problems one by one.