Stable macro, elevated earnings growth to support equities in 2024: Chawla

Though the market has already priced in most of the possible positive outcomes in 2024, there are still tailwinds, like a rebound in mid- to lower-end consumption and a sharp pickup in corporate capex. These can create room for further upside in the equity market, says Sanjay Chawla, chief investment officer (CIO) – equity, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, in an e-mail interaction with Abhishek Kumar. Edited excerpts:

What is your earnings growth expectation for FY24? Will it be enough to sustain the present valuations?

First half of the current financial year witnessed strong earnings growth of about 30 per cent for the Nifty50 index. This growth was broad-based across sectors. Hence, despite the midcap and smallcap indices outperforming Nifty 50 in the last one year, the valuation gap has not widened. High-frequency data, which tends to be a lead indicator for earnings, remains encouraging. Valuations are in line with the last five-year average. Stable macro, better earnings vis-à-vis the historic averages, peaking of interest rates, inflation being under control, and policy momentum augurs well for the India story. Further, political stability is leading to strong foreign flows.