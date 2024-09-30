Hyundai, Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart get Sebi's go ahead to float IPOs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given green light to several mega initial public offerings (IPOs) last week, paving the way for bumper launches during the ongoing festival season.

According to the update on Sebi’s website, Hyundai Motor India, which will be the country’s largest IPO of nearly ~25,000 crore, received the observation letter from the market regulator on September 24.

The regulator also gave the final observations on the offer documents of Vishal Mega Mart and Swiggy.

Both the companies have opted for the pre-filings or confidential filings route. They will have to make their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) public before they can launch IPOs.