JSW MG Motor ranks highest in dealer satisfaction, says Fada survey

Hyundai, which was the topper last year, drops to third position

car sales
Representative Picture
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 4:23 PM IST
Scoring well on factors like marketing, product and after sales, JSW MG Motor has topped the dealer satisfaction survey (DSS) 2024, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai.

The survey was conducted by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Hyundai, which was the topper last year, dropped to the third place this year.

Six major factors such as marketing, product, sales and order planning, after sales, training, as well as business viability and policy were analysed in the survey to churn out these rankings, FADA said.

A total of 1,377 dealer principals, which run about 4,500 outlets across India, participated in the survey. Slow moving inventory — whether vehicles or spare parts — and the automakers' policies regarding sharing “inventory pressures” were two areas that needed the most improvement, FADA noted.

JSW MG tops FADA's dealer satisfaction survey this year

Car company name Rank in 2022's survey Rank in 2023's survey Rank in 2024's survey
JSW MG Motor 3 NR* 1
Mahindra & Mahindra 2 3 2
Hyundai 4 1 3
Tata Motors 7 7 4
Kia 1 5 5
Toyota Kirloskar Motor 6 6 6
Maruti Suzuki 8 2 7
Honda Cars 9 4 8
Skoda Auto NR* NR* 9

* Not ranked due to low sample size
Source: FADA


 

Topics :JSWAuto industryAuto sectorHyundai

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

