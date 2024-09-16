JSW MG Motor ranks highest in dealer satisfaction, says Fada survey

Scoring well on factors like marketing, product and after sales, JSW MG Motor has topped the dealer satisfaction survey (DSS) 2024, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai.

The survey was conducted by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Hyundai, which was the topper last year, dropped to the third place this year.

Six major factors such as marketing, product, sales and order planning, after sales, training, as well as business viability and policy were analysed in the survey to churn out these rankings, FADA said.

A total of 1,377 dealer principals, which run about 4,500 outlets across India, participated in the survey. Slow moving inventory — whether vehicles or spare parts — and the automakers' policies regarding sharing “inventory pressures” were two areas that needed the most improvement, FADA noted.