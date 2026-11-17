High-end computing systems and AI infra­structure company Meganet Technologies Global Ltd has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise ₹740 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹140 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to ₹600 crore by promoters, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) dated November 16. The Mumbai-based company proposes to use ₹100 crore from the fresh issue proceeds for working capital requirements and ₹11 crore to repay or prepay certain borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. Meganet provides AI servers and workstations, data centre server solutions, high-performance computing systems, storage solutions, software and related services. It has served more than 2,600 customers globally since inception.

Rediff.com files updated DRHP for ₹600 cr IPO

Internet firm Rediff.com India has filed updated draft papers with the markets regulator to raise up to ₹600 crore through its initial public offering (IPO). The listing will entirely be a fresh issue of equity shares with no offer for sale component, according to the updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP). As much as ₹183.34 crore will be used for marketing and branding, while the rest will be earmarked for unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Advanced Sys-Tek gets nod for IPO

Advanced Sys-Tek Ltd, an industrial automation solutions provider, has secured approval from the market regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹98 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 26 lakh equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus.