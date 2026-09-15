NSE IPO: Beyond the hype, 10 strengths and 10 risks to consider

The much-awaited NSE IPO is set to open for subscription on September 17, with the three-day bidding window closing on September 21. With a price band of ₹1,700–₹1,785 per share, the issue is estimated to raise around ₹21,494–₹22,567 crore, making it one of India’s largest public offerings. The IPO is proposed to list on September 24, with anchor bidding scheduled for September 16. Ahead of the issue, here is a look at the major strengths highlighted and risks flagged in the prospectus that investors should consider before subscribing.

10 Key risks highlighted by NSE

The exchange will not receive any proceeds from the offer. Changes in interest rates and foreign exchange rates affect the exchange’s business results of operations and financial position. The use of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning technologies, and the use of AI-driven strategies by market participants, could adversely affect the exchange’s business, reputation, financial condition, and results of operations. We rely on other MIIs, such as clearing corporations, depositories and other financial intermediaries, to provide the exchange’s business services. Any disruption in the functioning of these entities could result in delayed execution or non-execution of transactions, which could lead to NSE’s customers incurring losses. This may adversely impact the exchange’s business, reputation, financial condition and results of operations. We cannot assure payment of dividends on the Equity Shares in the future, and the exchange’s ability to pay dividends in the future will depend upon future earnings, financial condition, cash flows, working capital requirements, capital expenditures and restrictive covenants of the exchange’s financing arrangements. Some of the exchange’s investments in debt instruments are unsecured, and we have not made any provision for a decline in the value of the exchange’s investments. We derived 47.00 per cent, 45.60 per cent, 46.78 per cent, 44.48 per cent and 45.26 per cent of NSE’s revenue from operations from its top ten trading members in the three months period ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, and in Fiscals 2026, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Any disruption in the services of these trading members or our inability to onboard new trading members could have an adverse impact on NSE’s operations. A significant portion of the exchange’s business and operations is located in India, and it is subject to regulatory, economic, social, and political uncertainties in India, many of which are beyond our control. The securities market in India is influenced by various factors beyond our control. Any disruption in the Indian securities market may adversely affect NSE’s financial conditions and revenue from operations. NSE’s public responsibilities as a stock exchange and Market Infrastructure Institution (“MII”) may, at times, conflict with the commercial interests of its shareholders. Increased focus on environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) practices, climate transition and sustainability related market frameworks may lead to higher compliance costs, operational challenges and reputational risks if stakeholder expectations are not met.

Key strengths as highlighted by NSE