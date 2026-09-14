Pranav Constructions' listing date is set for Tuesday, September 15. The offer was available for bidding from September 7 to September 9.

The offer had received bids for 2718.04 million shares as against 22.46 million shares on offer, according to NSE data. This resulted in an oversubscription of 121 times as investors bet on the company's strong presence in Mumbai’s Western Suburbs and the multi-year structural redevelopment opportunity.

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was booked the most at 258.71 times, followed by the non-institutional investor (NII) quota, which received 231.48 times bids. Lastly, the retail portion of the offer was subscribed 43.33 times.

Pranav Constructions IPO details

The book-built offer of ₹351 crore was a mix of a fresh issue of ₹316 crore and an offer for sale of ₹35 crore. The price band for the offer was set at ₹118 to ₹124 apiece. Investors could apply for the offer in lots of 120 shares.