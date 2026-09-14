August IPOs strike gold as listing gains top 100%, investor base expands

The primary market in August hit the jackpot with 100 per cent listing gains as the broader market's retail investor base expanded, according to NSE’s latest Market Pulse report. IPOs and new registrations go hand in hand. New investors often register to invest into IPOs with the idea of making quick gains. While June and July were not the best of months for IPO returns, August has been exceptional.

Eighteen mainland IPOs raised ₹28,976 crore and carry ₹2.48 trillion of market value — 8.6 times the capital raised. Manipal Payment alone, accounted for 32 per cent of the month's fundraising and 40.5 per cent of the combined market value; the top three took 51.6 per cent of the money. The primary market recorded 25 IPOs during the month, the highest in the last ten months.

The three biggest gains all came from small issues: Tempsens at 111.3 per cent raised ₹650 crore, Technocraft at 81.4 per cent raised ₹252 crore, Behari Lal at 63.2 per cent raised ₹302 crore. The money went into the large issues and the gains went into the small ones. Horizon Industrial Parks, the third-largest issue, gained 0.4 per cent. The expansion in the IPO market was heavily driven by West India. New registrations from the western region jumped by a massive 40.9 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M), significantly outstripping other geographies. North India followed with a steady M-o-M growth of 12.4 per cent in new investor additions. Meanwhile, East India witnessed 7.3 per cent new registrations, and South India saw 3.6 per cent.