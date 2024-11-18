NTPC Green allots shares worth Rs 3,960 crore to anchor investors

NTPC Green, whose initial public offering (IPO) begins on Tuesday, allotted shares worth Rs 3,960 crore to anchor investors. The renewable energy public sector enterprise allotted shares at Rs 108 apiece.

Among those who received an allotment in the anchor category were Goldman Sachs, the Government of Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Life Insurance Corporation of India, and ICICI Prudential, among others.

Anchor allotment is made to marquee investors a day before the IPO to instil confidence and provide cues to other investors.

The company has priced its IPO between Rs 102 and Rs 108 per share. The IPO is a fresh issue worth Rs 10,000 crore. The company plans to use most of the proceeds to repay the debt of its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy.

The IPO comes at a time when relentless foreign portfolio investor selling and disappointment over earnings have led to a sell-off in equity markets, pushing the benchmark indices into "correction" territory.