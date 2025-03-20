Sebi considers ESOP relaxation for startup founders ahead of IPOs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering a key relaxation on the issuance of employee stock options (ESOPs) to founders of startups planning to go public. According to a consultation paper released on Thursday, Sebi may allow founders, identified as promoters or part of the promoter group, to hold or exercise ESOP benefits granted one year before the company's initial public offering (IPO).

Currently, ESOPs are reserved for employees, and the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, prohibit their issuance to promoters. However, startups are eligible for certain relaxations.

The existing norms are unclear on whether employees holding ESOPs who later become promoters can exercise these options. To address this ambiguity, Sebi's consultation paper proposes changes to the regulations.

"The classification of a founder as a promoter arises out of the practice of considering the shareholding, including options, which are either vested or granted. These options/other benefits are part of the remuneration of the employee. Thus, the view that an employee who is later categorised as a promoter due to their shareholding, including options/benefits, would have to forego their benefits may not be justifiable," Sebi said in the consultation paper.

However, the regulator emphasised the need for a cooling-off period between option grants and the IPO to prevent misuse.

Sebi noted that regulations do not prohibit the conversion of such options once an individual ceases to be an employee.

The regulator observed that founders of various new-age tech firms often receive ESOPs or equity-linked instruments over cash benefits in the formative years to align the interests of the founders with other shareholders.

The consultation paper also proposed changes to clarify norms on the minimum holding period for equity shares eligible for offer for sale (OFS) in public issues. Sebi recommends including equity shares received upon conversion of fully paid-up compulsorily convertible securities, extending the minimum holding period of one year to these securities.