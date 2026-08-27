Balanced advantage funds raise equity exposure to multi-year highs

Balanced advantage funds (BAFs) have raised their equity exposure to multi-year highs as declining equity valuations have made stocks increasingly attractive. HDFC BAF, the largest scheme in the category with over ₹1 trillion in assets under management, had a net equity exposure of 72.6 per cent at the end of July, its highest level in at least two years. ICICI Prudential BAF, the second-largest and among the most dynamically managed schemes in the category, had a net equity exposure of 68 per cent in July, its highest level in six years. Other large BAFs have also pushed equity exposure to multi-year highs or close to recent peaks.

BAFs are hybrid schemes that dynamically shift between equity and debt based on equity valuations and other indicators. The flexibility allows fund managers to raise equity exposure when stocks appear relatively attractive and cut it when valuations look stretched. "In recent years, largecap stocks have gone through time correction even as corporate earnings have continued to grow. This combination has resulted in favourable valuations, which is reflected in the higher equity allocation of the fund," said Chintan Haria, principal – investment strategy, ICICI Prudential AMC. According to Gopal Agrawal, senior fund manager – equity at HDFC AMC, the surge in equity holdings is also driven by factors other than valuations.

"This reflects a combination of reasonable valuations, improving earnings expectations and resilient domestic macros. In addition, ongoing market volatility has created decent investment opportunities in certain stocks from a medium- to long-term perspective, leading us to add to equity exposure. This positions the portfolio to participate in the potential upside in equities," he said. Largecap valuations have eased significantly over the past two years as the stocks have gone through a mix of time and price corrections. The 12-month blended forward price-to-earnings ratio of the Nifty 50 is currently at 18.1, compared with its 10-year average of 21.4. The midcap and smallcap indices, though, remain significantly higher than their long-term averages.