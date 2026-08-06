Reforms@35: From UTI monopoly and assured returns to SIP investment boom

Today’s regulated, transparent and market-linked investment ecosystem is the outcome of a steady stream of regulatory reforms, technology adoption that has provided the plumbing for digital access, and the gradual spread of an equity-investing culture across the country.

One of the big triggers for the overhaul of the stock markets was the Harshad Mehta scam, which came to light in April-May 1992. Mehta and collaborators had artificially inflated stock prices using bank receipts. When the scam came to light, it triggered a big crash in the market and pushed the government to bring in some much needed regulations and to open it up to a broader public to ensure better price discovery.