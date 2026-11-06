Equity inflows moderate, flexicap funds lead in Samvat 2082 amid volatility

Mutual fund (MF) investors lowered their equity scheme deployment in Samvat 2082 even as they continued to invest into flexicap, smallcap and midcap funds. The net investments into active equity scheme during the October 2025-September 2026 period stood at ₹3.6 trillion, 8 per cent lower compared to ₹3.9 trillion in the October 2024-September 2025 period.

Investor preferences changed regarding categories. Sectoral and thematic funds, which attracted the highest amount during the 12-month period ending September 2025, were placed at the 6th spot in the latest Samvat with inflows declining by over two-thirds to ₹21,654 crore.

Flexicap, smallcap and midcap funds drew the bulk of the inflows in the October 2025-September 2026 period, accounting for 62 percent of the total net equity inflows.