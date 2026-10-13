Mid, smallcap MF assets hit ₹10 trillion; experts see momentum sustaining

Valuations show a mixed story. While the Nifty Smallcap 250 index, the smallcap benchmark, is currently trading at 30.9 times trailing 12 months (TTM) price-to-earnings (P/E), it is at a premium to its five-year average P/E of 28.2 times. It remains lower than its 10-year average of 34 times. However, at 30.6 times P/E for the mid-cap benchmark, the Nifty Midcap 150 index, it is still cheaper than its five-year and 10-year averages of 33.5 times and 36.9 times respectively. The Nifty 50 is trading at 20.1 times P/E, lower than its five- and 10-year average price to earnings ratios. Yet, money managers are not too keen to write off small and midcap indices.