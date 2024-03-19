Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / ICICI Prudential mutual fund buys Star Health's shares for Rs 193 crore

ICICI Prudential mutual fund buys Star Health's shares for Rs 193 crore

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 540 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 192.99 crore

On Tuesday, shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company fell 1.42 per cent to close at Rs 545.05 apiece on the NSE.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 9:53 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on Tuesday bought shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company for Rs 193 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund purchased 35,74,074 shares, amounting to a 0.61 per cent stake in Star Health and Allied Insurance Company.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 540 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 192.99 crore.

Details of the seller(s) could not be ascertained.

On Tuesday, shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company fell 1.42 per cent to close at Rs 545.05 apiece on the NSE.

In a separate bulk deal on the BSE, Abakkus Asset Manager LLP picked up shares of rice milling company LT Foods for Rs 55 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Abakkus Asset Manager bought 33.93 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 162.04 apiece.

This took the deal value to Rs 54.98 crore.

Details of the sellers of LT Foods shares could not be ascertained.

Shares of LT Foods plunged 4.76 per cent to settle at Rs 162.15 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

