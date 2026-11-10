Leading MFs' commission payouts rise 12% in FY26 despite market weakness

The analysis shows that commissions paid to sponsor banks or the largest distributors grew at a slower pace than overall payouts, even as bank-sponsored fund houses continued to rely heavily on their parent banks’ branch networks to sell their mutual fund schemes.

SBI MF paid ₹1,605 crore to its sponsor, State Bank of India, in FY26, 10.4 per cent higher than in FY25. Its overall commission payout rose 10.7 per cent to ₹3,159 crore in FY26. In the case of ICICI Prudential MF, commissions to ICICI Bank rose 9.1 per cent to ₹379 crore, compared with a 17.5 per cent YoY rise in total commissions to ₹2,783 crore.