Ab ki baar NDA Sarkar? Analysts eye stable govt, but back 'defensive' bets

Market strategy post Lok Sabha elections 2024: Most analysts have turned 'defensive' on India, at least for now, as a fractured mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has raised doubts over a stable government and policy continuity.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to form the new government, policy uncertainty may rise, decision-making or further reform push could slow, and policy priorities might shift in the near-term, they said.

As an investment strategy, they have unanimously turned to 'defensive' plays such as pharmaceuticals and consumption, as 'narrative' plays exhibit unattractive risk-reward.



"The fractured mandate makes us wonder if the new BJP government will take this voter feedback and dilute its unequivocal supply side policy-making style to also accommodate the rural and agri push," said analysts at CLSA in their recent note.

Given the uncertainties, they have replaced capex-linked stock L&T with HCL Tech in their India portfolio.

"ITC remains our preferred staples name. Besides, we are, now, clearly overweight on banks, commodities, and IT along with insurance and staples. We limit our exposure in 'Modi stocks' to ONGC and Reliance Industries," they added.

On Tuesday, the BJP-led NDA won 292 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, with the BJP alone cornering 240 seats. The Congress-led INDIA bloc bagged 232, with Indian National Congress' share at 99 seats.







On their part, the equity market wiped off Rs 31 trillion of investor wealth on Tuesday. During intraday trading, the Nifty 50 plummeted by nearly 1,900 points — a 9 per cent nosedive — while the Sensex shed as much as 6,000 points.

The Nifty 50 closed at 21,885 — its lowest level since March 20 — reflecting a drop of 1,379 points or 6 per cent. The Sensex, after bottoming out at 70,234, closed at 72,079, marking a decline of 4,390 points or 5.7 per cent.



Considering that the NDA forms the government, analysts believe it will pursue a balanced economic growth model, giving equal emphasis on investment and consumption growth.

This would, however, be in contrast to the government's earlier stance, which was primarily focused on infrastructure development.





"The new coalition may be less decisive than the outgoing one, and the spending push could shift towards rural (versus capex earlier) in the near-term. We maintain our defensive bias, preferring consumption over capex owing to weak demand weighing on private capex; general government capex decelerating; and elevated valuations of cyclicals," said analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities led by Kapil Gupta.



Despite Tuesday's bloodbath in cyclicals, we refrain from bottom-fishing/changing our stance, they added.

Financials, analysts said, offer the best risk-reward amongst large domestic sectors commanding reasonable valuations. Consumer staples, IT, and pharma also look reasonably valued for their quality of earnings and growth.

"Investors, already fully invested in equities, should add defensive plays in their portfolio, including IT, pharma, and FMCG stocks. Those sitting on cash should wait for some time before entering these pockets. The medium-term outlook remains positive as, historically, Indian markets have performed better during coalition governments," said Gaurav Dua, SVP, Head - Capital Market Strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.