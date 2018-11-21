Assembly Election 2018
You are here » Home » Elections

CURRENT ASSEMBLY STATUS

CHHATTISGARH [90 / 90]
PARTY WON
   BJP 49
   CONGRESS 39
   OTHERS 2
MADHYA PRADESH [230 / 230]
PARTY WON
   BJP 165
   CONGRESS 58
   OTHERS 7
MIZORAM [40 / 40]
PARTY WON
   CONGRESS 34
   MIZO NATIONAL FRONT 5
   OTHERS 1
RAJASTHAN [200 / 200]
PARTY WON
   BJP 163
   CONGRESS 21
   OTHERS 16
TELANGANA [119 / 119]
PARTY WON
   TRS 63
   CONGRESS 21
   OTHERS 35

Assembly Elections 2018 news

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on his way to address an election campaign in Raipur on Monday (Photo: PTI)

Chhattisgarh polls: Why BJP's popularity is sliding in the tribal heartland

Key Candidates

Select your State

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

MP polls: Cong wasn't ready to take BSP in coalition with SP, says Akhilesh

More Stories on Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan

Women voters wait in a long queue at a polling station to cast their votes for Punjab Assembly elections. Photo: PTI

Rajasthan polls: Cong fields 27 women candidates, BJP pitches 23 in fray

More Stories on Rajasthan

Chhattisgarh

Voters

Assembly polls 2018: Chhattisgarh voter turnout 3% lower than 2013

More Stories on Chhattisgarh

Telangana

Telangana Assembly Elections

Telangana Assembly polls: 3,584 nominations filed from 119 constituencies

More Stories on Telangana

Mizoram

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Monday | Photo: PTI

Mizoram polls: Rahul blames govt for interfering in functioning of EC, CBI

More Stories on Mizoram

Assembly Elections 2018 Photos

More Photos on Election

Assembly Elections 2018 videos

More Videos on Election