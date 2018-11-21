|CHHATTISGARH [90 / 90]
|PARTY
|WON
|BJP
|49
|CONGRESS
|39
|OTHERS
|2
|MADHYA PRADESH [230 / 230]
|PARTY
|WON
|BJP
|165
|CONGRESS
|58
|OTHERS
|7
|MIZORAM [40 / 40]
|PARTY
|WON
|CONGRESS
|34
|MIZO NATIONAL FRONT
|5
|OTHERS
|1
|RAJASTHAN [200 / 200]
|PARTY
|WON
|BJP
|163
|CONGRESS
|21
|OTHERS
|16
|TELANGANA [119 / 119]
|PARTY
|WON
|TRS
|63
|CONGRESS
|21
|OTHERS
|35
Bhopal (MP), Nov 09 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its lone Muslim woman candidate from Bhopal North constituency. Fatima Rasool Siddiqui is the only Muslim face to contest the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls across the 230 assembly constituencies.
