Home / Markets / News / Alkem Labs sinks 14% to 3-month low on reports of tax evasion of Rs 1000 cr

Alkem Labs sinks 14% to 3-month low on reports of tax evasion of Rs 1000 cr

Alkem Labs sinks on reports of tax evasion: The stock sank to an intra-day low of Rs 4,653 as of 1:15 pm on BSE, its lowest since December 5 when it closed at Rs 4,652

Alkem's Mandva (Gujarat) facility
SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 1:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Shares of Alkem Laboratories (Alkem) slumped 14 per cent on BSE to touch the lowest level in nearly three months in Monday's trade after reports said that the income tax department found tax evasion of over Rs 1,000 crore by the company. 

The stock sank to an intra-day low of Rs 4,653 as of 1:15 pm on BSE, its lowest since December 5 when it closed at Rs 4,652. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


A report by India Today said the income tax department found that the company has claimed bogus and excessive deductions for its manufacturing units in Sikkim, the amount of which is said to be over Rs 1,000 crore. 

Many such deductions were claimed under various special sections like 80-IC, the report said, citing sources.

The development, as per the report, comes after the income tax department conducted surveys on Alkem's offices and premises in September last year on receiving intelligence with respect to large-scale tax evasion. 
The investigation, it said, continued with statements being recorded from concerned officials and data and balance sheets being checked and investigated in the following months.

The report also added that IT dept investigations also found that Alkem had been paying doctors and medical practitioners to get prescriptions written for their manufactured drugs.

The period for which the investigation was conducted revealed over hundreds of crores worth of payments made to doctors by Alkem. The probe results would lead to heavy penalties for the company, the report claims. 

Also Read

DGGI flagged 46% surge in evasion cases worth Rs 1.98 trillion in 2023

Polycab tanks 23% as I-T dept finds Rs 1,000-crore as unaccounted sales

Investigation of tax evasion by WSP India in progress: IT Dept tells HC

I-T officials search 50 offices, facilities of Polycab India; shares fall

Supreme Court stays Karnataka HC order on Gameskraft tax evasion case

SpiceJet rallies over 4% as it settles dispute with Celestial Aviation

Data Patterns surges 24% in 3 days after govt eases space FDI norms

Adani shares buck trend, rally up to 5% in a slippery market

Subhash Chandra 'not cooperating' with investigation, says Sebi

Tata Group eyeing $1-2 bn IPO of electric vehicle arm in 12-18 mths: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Alkem LabsBuzzing stockstax evasionIncome Tax raid

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story