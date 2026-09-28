At 43 times earnings, NSE valued way higher than its global peers

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) made its debut on the BSE last week and ranks among the top dozen firms in terms of market capitalisation. At ₹1,792 per share, it is valued at ₹4.44 trillion, ahead of Titan, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank and nearly three-and-a-half times of BSE. At 43 times FY26 earnings, it is only next to Titan (73x) and Adani Enterprises (100x), but cheaper than its smaller peer BSE.