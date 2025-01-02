ATGL, IRB, Kalyan Jewellers top F&O buys in Jan thus far; FIIs short Nifty

Derivatives market data shows FIIs net sold 78,868 contracts of Nifty futures in first 4 trading days of Jan series while OI rose 74,992 contracts; thus implying build-up of short positions in Nifty.

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment(Photo: Shutterstock)