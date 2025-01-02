Dividend, Bonus, Stock-split: KPI Green, 4 others to remain in focus

Shares of Redtape, Inertia Steel, KPI Green Energy, Ceenik Exports (India), and Garware Technical Fibres are likely to remain in the spotlight today, Thursday, January 2, 2025, as they will trade ex-date on January 3, 2025, following announcements of corporate actions such as bonus issues and dividends.

Among them, Redtape shares will turn ex-date for the announcement of dividend rewards for its shareholders, while KPI Green Energy, Ceenik Exports (India), and Garware Technical Fibres shares will trade ex-date following the announcement of bonus issues, as per BSE data. Inertia Steel shares, on the other hand, will trade ex-date following the announcement of a subdivision (stock split).

Notably, Redtape , in an exchange filing on the BSE, has said that its board of directors has approved an interim dividend of Rs 2 (100 per cent) per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for FY25. The company has also set Friday, January 3, 2025, as the record date for determining entitlement to the interim dividend.

Among others, KPI Green Energy has announced the issuance of bonus equity shares in a 1:2 ratio (1 equity share of Rs 5 each for every 2 existing shares). The power generation company has fixed Friday, January 3, 2025, as the record date for determining entitlement to the bonus issue. Similarly, Ceenik Exports (India) has announced a bonus issue in a 1:5 ratio (1 bonus share for every 5 existing shares). The company has also set January 3, 2025, as the record date for the said announcement.

Further, Garware Technical Fibres has announced a 4:1 bonus issue (4 bonus shares for every 1 existing share), with the record date for the same being fixed on January 3, 2025.