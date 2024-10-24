Aurionpro up 3% on bagging multi mn dollar deal from bank in South Asia

Aurionpro Solutions shares rose 3.1 per cent on Thursday (October 24) and registered an intraday high of Rs 1,660 per share on BSE. The stock gained after the company secured a multi-million-dollar deal from a leading bank in South Asia.

At around 11:22 AM, Aurionpro Solutions shares were up 1.19 per cent at Rs 1,629 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down by 0.05 per cent at 80,040 at around the same time. The market capitalisation of the company at around the same time stood at Rs 8,988.49 crore.

As per the filing, Aurionpro Solutions will deliver iCashpro+, a comprehensive transaction banking solution, to the client. iCashpro+ is set to enhance the overall customer experience for the bank’s corporate clients.

Aurionpro’s iCashpro+ offers advanced cash management features such as digital payments, virtual accounts, and liquidity management, enabling transaction efficiency and providing real-time insights into liquidity and payment flows.

By implementing an innovative cash management system, the bank could simplify complex transactions while gaining instant visibility, keeping it at the forefront of digital banking innovation to meet its corporate clients' evolving needs.

"We are thrilled to announce this significant win, which reaffirms the strength and sophistication of our cutting-edge solutions. This win highlights our standing as the preferred partner for banks, thanks to our proven expertise in delivering successful implementations in the transaction banking space,” said Poonam Puthran, EVP, Global Practice Head (Banking), Aurionpro.

She added: This achievement further strengthens our commitment to driving innovation and excellence for our clients.

Prior to this, Aurionpro signed a multi-million dollar deal to provide its next generation transaction banking platform to a leading bank in Saudi Arabia.

As per the company's exchange filing, the deal was signed with a leading bank in Saudi Arabia for delivering iCashpro+.

In both the deals transaction amounts and clients' names were not disclosed.

Aurionpro Solutions Limited is a global leader in providing advanced technology solutions with a focus on Banking, Mobility, Payments, Insurance, and Government sectors. We leverage Enterprise AI to create comprehensive solutions that drive intelligent transformation for our clients worldwide.

The company's team brings a global mindset and deep domain expertise to deliver tailored services that empower our diverse clientele to achieve their strategic goals.

In the past one year, Aurionpro Solutions shares have gained 122 per cent against Sensex's rise of 25 per cent.