Aurionpro up 4% on inking multi-million dollar deal with Saudi Arabian bank





At around 9:59 AM, Aurionpro Solutions shares climbed as much as 4.4 per cent and logged an intraday high of Rs 1,763.8 per share on BSE. The buying in the stock came after the company secured a multi-million dollar deal to provide its next generation transaction banking platform to a leading bank in Saudi Arabia.At around 9:59 AM, Aurionpro shares were up 3.78 per cent at Rs 1,751.95 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.03 per cent at 81,583.73, at around the same time. The market capitalisation of Aurionpro stood at Rs 9,673.13 crore at the time.

As per the company's exchange filing, the deal has been signed with a leading bank in Saudi Arabia. The company did not disclose the name of the bank awarding the order, while adding that this is the first order from the bank to Aurionpro. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Aurionpro's cuttiedge transaction banking platform, called iCashpro+ will cater to the needs of the client's corporate clients.

"The bank has chosen Aurionpro's next-generation cash management and transaction banking platform, to deliver a seamless and contextual customer experience to its corporate clients," the company's filing read.

According to the company, iCashpro+ delivers personalised and context-driven interactions, ensuring that each engagement is tailored to meet the specific needs and personas of its users.

As a strategic partner, Aurionpro will collaborate with the bank to enhance its corporate business offerings. iCashpro+ is equipped with features such as AI-powered cash flow forecasting, virtual accounts, liquidity management, and receivables management, the company said.

These capabilities have been designed to improve operational efficiency and deliver a superior customer experience, it added.

Aurionpro Solutions is an advanced technology solutions provider with a focus on the banking, mobility, payments, and government sectors.



The company's integrated approach, known as Advanced and Accelerated Platform-led Transformation (ADAPT), merges various technology solutions to facilitate comprehensive enterprise transformation on a global scale.

Aurionpro Solutions focuses on delivering innovative products that enhance operational efficiency and customer experience. The company often emphasises areas such as digital transformation, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions.

In the past one year, Aurionpro shares have gained 143 per cent, compared to the BSE Sensex's rise of 23 per cent during the same period.