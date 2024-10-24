Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops below 80,000; Nifty lower at 24,400; HUL, SBI LIfe down 4%

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, October 24, 2024:\u0026nbsp;Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened higher on Thursday.\u0026nbsp; At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was up 126 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 80,208, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,465, higher by 29.80 points, or 0.12 per cent.\u0026nbsp;On the BSE Sensex, more than half the stocks were trading in the green, with gains led by Tata Motors (up 1.14 per cent), HDFC Bank, Adani Ports \u0026 SEZ, Mahindra \u0026 Mahindra, and Sun Pharma, while loses were capped by Hindustan Unilever (down 4.18 per cent), followed by Nestle India, ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, and Bharti Airtel.\u0026nbsp; On the Nifty 50 too, 32 out of the 50 stocks were trading higher, with gains led by HDFC Bank (up 1.18 per cent), followed by Trent, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla, and Tata Motors, while loses were capped by Hindalco Industries (down 5.54 per cent), followed by SBI Life, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries, and Nestle India.\u0026nbsp; Across sectors, the FMCG index had pulled back by 1.55 per cent, followed by the Metal index, which was down 1 per cent. The Consumer Durables index was also trading in the red, while the rest of the sectoral indices were trading higher.\u0026nbsp; The Realty index was the top sectoral gainer, climbing 1.26 per cent, while financial indices along with Pharma and Healthcare were also trading higher.\u0026nbsp; In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 was higher by 0.19 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 was ahead by 0.51 per cent.\u0026nbsp;Investors in the domestic market would also keep an eye on the October month Flash manufacturing PMI data set to be released on Thursday.\u0026nbsp; Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Wednesday\u0026#39;s choppy session to settle in the negative territory. The BSE Sensex shed 138.74 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 80,081.98, while the Nifty 50 dropped 36.60 points or 0.15 per cent to end at 24,435.50.\u0026nbsp; IT stocks outperformed in an otherwise weak market, with the Nifty IT index ending higher by 2.38 per cent.\u0026nbsp;\u0026nbsp; Among other sectoral indices, Financial Services, FMCG, Media, Consumer Durables, and PSU Bank managed to settle in the green, while Auto, Pharma, Healthcare, and OMCs ended with loses on Wednesday.\u0026nbsp; Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Thursday morning after the overnight decline in US stocks on on Wall Street.\u0026nbsp; South Korea\u0026rsquo;s Kospi was down 0.37 per cent after the country\u0026#39;s third-quarter GDP growth came in at 0.1 per cent quarter on quarter, missing Reuters\u0026#39; estimates of 0.5 per cent growth, and following a 0.2 per cent decline in the second quarter.\u0026nbsp; The small-cap Kosdaq declined 1.08 per cent. Japan\u0026rsquo;s Nikkei 225 was up 0.48 per cent, while the Topix was up marginally.\u0026nbsp; Australia\u0026rsquo;s S\u0026P/ASX 200 was up 0.14 per cent.\u0026nbsp; In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.54 per cent, and the CSI300 was down 0.56 per cent, while Hong Kong\u0026#39;s Hang Seng index was down 0.77 per cent.\u0026nbsp;\u0026nbsp; That apart, global stocks edged lower on Wednesday amid tepid trading ahead of the US election, while gold prices retreated from record highs, dragged down by gains in the US dollar.\u0026nbsp; Investors are also rethinking how much the Federal Reserve might need to cut interest rates after the most recent US economic data pointed to an economy that continues to expand and create jobs.\u0026nbsp; On Wall Street, all the three main indices finished lower, driven by losses in consumer discretionary, technology and communication services stocks.\u0026nbsp;\u0026nbsp; The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.96 per cent to 42,514.95, the S\u0026P 500 fell 0.92 per cent to 5,797.42 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.60 per cent to 18,276.65.\u0026nbsp; The MSCI All-World index lost 0.79 per cent, while in Europe, the STOXX 600 finished down 0.30 per cent.\u0026nbsp; The chances of Republican candidate Donald Trump beating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris have recently edged higher on betting websites, though opinion polls show the race to the White House remains too tight to call.\u0026nbsp; The prospect of another Trump presidency has been in focus for investors, as his policies include tariffs and restrictions on undocumented immigration, among other measures, which are expected to push up inflation.\u0026nbsp; Gold retreated after hitting record highs amid gains in the US dollar. Demand for safe-haven gold is partly driven by US election worries and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Europe.\u0026nbsp; Bullion, which has risen 33 per cent this year, was last down 1.19 per cent at $2,715.62 an ounce. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $2,741.50 an ounce. It hit a record high of $2,758.37 earlier in the session.\u0026nbsp; The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.26 per cent to 104.37.\u0026nbsp; Oil prices fell after data showed US crude inventories rose by more than expected even as refining activity rebounded.\u0026nbsp; Brent crude futures settled at $74.96 per barrel, down 1.42 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled down 1.35 per cent at $70.77.\u0026nbsp;(With inputs from Reuters.)\u0026nbsp;