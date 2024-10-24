Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops below 80,000; Nifty lower at 24,400; HUL, SBI LIfe down 4%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops below 80,000; Nifty lower at 24,400; HUL, SBI LIfe down 4%

Stock Market Live: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened higher on Thursday

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market
Share Market Today: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 5,684.63 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 6,039.90 crore during the session. (Photo: Bloomberg)

5 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Key Events

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

