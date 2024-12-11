BEML share price rises 4% on securing Rs 136 cr-order from Defence Ministry

BEML share price: Shares of State-owned BEML rallied up to 4.25 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 4,548.70 per share, on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

The uptick in BEML share price came after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 136 crore from Defence Ministry for High Mobility Vehicles 8x8.

“These vehicles will play a pivotal role in the Battle Field Surveillance System (BFSS) Project, reinforcing India’s defence capabilities and advancing the Government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” BEML said in a statement.

Manufactured at BEML's state-of-the-art facilities, the HMV 8x8 is engineered for exceptional reliability and versatility, even in the toughest conditions, BEML claimed. Its key features include an independent suspension system, a high-power air-cooled engine, a central tire inflation system, an anti-lock braking system, and a backbone tube chassis design. Together, these features ensure outstanding mobility, stability, and operational safety.

Moreover, the HMV 8x8 performs reliably in extreme climates, ranging from -20°C to +55°C, and at altitudes up to 5,000 meters above sea level.

The vehicle’s modular architecture offers unparalleled adaptability, allowing seamless integration of diverse superstructures without the need for special modifications. The design innovation minimises costs and ensures high commonality across BEML’s military vehicle range, which spans configurations from 4x4 to 12x12, BEMl added. These advantages streamline maintenance and logistics for the armed forces, majorly enhancing overall operational efficiency.

"This contract is a testament to BEML's unwavering commitment to innovation and self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The indigenously developed HMV 8x8 vehicles showcase our engineering excellence and dedication to equipping India’s armed forces with cutting-edge mobility solutions. As a proud partner in the nation's Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, we remain steadfast in our efforts to contribute to India’s defence preparedness and strategic capabilities," said Shantanu Roy, CMD, BEML.

About BEML

BEML manufactures a wide range of heavy earthmoving equipment catering to the mining and construction industry, vehicles for defence forces and coaches for the metro and Indian Railways.

The market capitalisation of BEML is Rs 18,750.44 crore , according to BSE. The stock falls under the BSE 500 category.

The 52-week high of BEML share is Rs 5,489.15 apiece, while its 52-week low is Rs 2,470 per share.

At 12:00 noon, BEML shares were trading 3.35 per cent higher at Rs 4,509.30 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.21 per cent higher at 81,684.39 levels.