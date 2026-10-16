Better execution, margin gains positive for Bhel despite valuation concerns

The power segment remained the key growth driver, registering 17 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth, underpinned by execution of its robust order book of ₹2.1 trillion.
Order wins across hydroelectric projects, including Heo and Tato-I, along with an FR6B gas turbine order, further strengthen its presence across hydro and gas-based power generation. The industrial segment also delivered strong growth, with revenue rising 45 per cent Y-o-Y, while a non-thermal order book of ₹70,000 crore provides diversification options. Expansions into synchronous condensers, green hydrogen electrolysers, high voltage direct current (HVDC) energy transmission, green energy corridors, defence and rail mobility broadens the total addressable market.