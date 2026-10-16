Better execution, margin gains positive for Bhel despite valuation concerns

Signs of better execution, margin recovery and diversification beyond thermal, all point at a better growth outlook, but timely sustained execution is a key monitorable. The large thermal power order pipeline, diversification into sectors like railways, defence, green hydrogen, coal gasification and growing exports all augur well. Disciplined working capital management will be another monitorable, though that also shows signs of improvement.

Most of the execution improvement came in the industry segment and gross margin is above guidance of 35 per cent. The capex of ₹500 crore is low, given the size of business and a balance sheet with good net cash and this could lead to capacity constraints. Industry wide challenges could result in slowdown in thermal project execution, which would obviously impact BHEL adversely. The entry of Chinese suppliers, JSW Toshiba, Larsen & Toubro and Thermax into its core thermal equipment segment means higher competitive intensity. The stock is up substantially, while several analysts are saying valuations are too high for comfort.