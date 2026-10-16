Zensar, HCL Technologies rebounded from 100-month EMA support, says analyst

In October, too, the stock quoted near its 100-month EMA, which now stands at ₹403, before bouncing back to ₹510 levels. At current levels, Zensar has gained over 26 per cent from its calendar year low.Jagad believes that the stock is attempting to form a base after a prolonged correction from its recent highs, with buying interest emerging near its long-term 100-month EMA.The October month bullish candle indicates a likely recovery toward ₹555–580 levels, as potential upside objectives, says Jagad.