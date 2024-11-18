Bharat Dynamics slips 4% on posting weak Q2FY25 results; PAT down 17%

Bharat Dynamics' share price declined 3.5 per cent in Monday's trade and logged an intraday low at Rs 955.05 per share on BSE. The counter saw selling after the company reported weak Q2FY25 results.

Around 12:05 PM, Bharat Dynamics shares were down 3.18 per cent at Rs 958.35 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.34 per cent at 77,316.61. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 35,129.52 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,794.7 per share on BSE and the 52-week low of the company stood at Rs 542 per share.

The aerospace and defense company on Thursday reported its Q2FY25 results after market hours. The company posted a standalone net profit of Rs 123 crore as compared to Rs 147 crore a year ago. This implies a decline of 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The company's revenue from operations also fell 11.5 per cent to Rs 545 crore as compared to Rs 616 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, Earnings before interest, tax, and depreciation amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 99 crore as compared to Rs 134 crore a year ago. The Ebitda margins stood at 18.1 per cent as compared to 21.8 per cent a year ago.

Bharat Dynamics is an Indian public sector undertaking (PSU) that specialises in the design, development, and manufacturing of defense systems and aerospace products. Established in 1970 and headquartered in Hyderabad, Bharat Dynamics is primarily involved in the production of missiles, launchers, and allied systems for the Indian Armed Forces.

The company is a key player in India's defense sector, focusing on advanced technology and indigenous solutions for national security. Bharat Dynamics manufactures a range of products, including surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles, torpedoes, and underwater weapons.

It also produces systems related to strategic defense, such as missile guidance and control systems, as well as providing maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

As a key supplier to India's defense forces, Bharat Dynamics contributes significantly to the country's self-reliance in defense manufacturing, reducing dependence on foreign imports. The company has a strong reputation for its research and development capabilities.

In the past one year, Bharat Dynamics shares have lost 13.2 per cent against Sensex's rise of 18 per cent.