Block deal impact: JSW Energy, Religare surge up to 10%, hit 52-week highs

Shares of JSW Energy and Religare Enterprises moved higher by up to 10 per cent, hitting their respective 52-week highs in Wednesday’s intra-day trade, after huge block deals were executed on these counter on the BSE.Among individual stocks, Religare Enterprises hit a 52-week high of Rs 242.55, soaring 10 per cent on the BSE. Around 25 million equity shares, representing 7.7 per cent of total equity of Religare, had changed hands on the BSE till 03:14 PM, BSE data shows. Thus far in the month of August, the stock of the investment company has zoomed 40 per cent.Meanwhile, shares of JSW Energy, too, hit a 52-week high of Rs 369.90 as they rallied 7 per cent on the BSE in the intra-day trade.Around 21.57 million shares or 1.3 per cent of the total equity of the power generation of the company had changed hands on the BSE till the time of wrtitng of this report, exchange data shows. Thus far in the current month, the stock has surged 28 per cent.In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.22 per cent at 65,545 at 3:25 PM. The names of the buyers and sellers could not be ascertained immediately.