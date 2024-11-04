Blood on D Street: Why Nifty dropped below 24,000, Sensex fell 1,500 pts?

Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened in the negative territory and continued their downward spiral. Nifty50 plunged to an intraday low of 23,948.95, falling 2 per cent or 488.2 points from the previous close. Nifty had slipped below the 24,000 level last on August 6, 2024.

Mirroring the Nifty50, the BSE Sensex slumped to 78,232.6, down 1,491.52 points or 1.87 per cent.

Meanwhile, India VIX or the India Volatility Index, a metric that measures the expected volatility of the Nifty 50, also spiked nearly 8 per cent.

The key reason for the fall can be attributed to the following:

Worries around US elections

With the US voting to elect its next president on Tuesday, November 5, markets around the world are feeling the effects of a close race between former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump and incumbent VP and the Democratic contender, Kamala Harris.

As per reports, the US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris surpassed Republican Donald Trump in a new poll in Iowa. "Kamal Harris' win is not good news for India," said Ambareesh Baliga, independent market analyst.

Phillip Capital in a recent note had said Harris’ win would be neutral/mean continuity for the economy, equities, and other asset classes.

It had added: Trump would have a reasonable impact on emerging markets (EMs), equities, and currency due to de-globalisation.

On a similar note Gaurang Shah, senior vice president at Geojit Financial Services said, "Worries around who will be the next US President are weighing on market sentiments."

READ MORE The Sensex and the Nifty historically have gained 82.3 per cent and 73.6 per cent respectively under Trump 1.0 as compared to 59 per cent and 64.5 per cent under the Biden administration, data shows.

Muted Q2 earnings

READ MORE According to a post-results analysis by brokerage firm, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the earnings of the 34 Nifty 50 companies that have reported results till October have remained flat year-on-year compared to an estimated positive growth rate of 2 per cent last year.

"Earnings are muted and slightly disappointing which is discouraging investors to buy on dips," said Deepak Jasani, sr VP - head retail research, HDFC Securities Ltd.

FII selling

The consistent selling by foreign institutional investors (FII) has also dented market sentiment for all of October and the trend looks to be continuing in November. In the month of October, FIIs sold Rs 94,017 crore in the Indian equities, as per NSDL data. On Friday, November 1, FIIs sold Rs 211.93 crore worth of equities.

Auto sales data

Wholesales data for the month of October also weighed on markets, as a build-up inventory with dealers and concerns around muted retail sales during the ongoing festive season weighs on the performance of auto makers.

In wholesale terms, passenger vehicle sector recorded a modest 1.8 per cent increase from the previous year, to a total of 401,447 units in October.

As per Baliga, auto sales numbers for October were not that great.

At last count, Nifty Auto fell 2.28 per cent to 23,263.75.

Out of the 15 stocks in the index, 14 declined and only 1 advanced. Among others, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Tata Motors, and Eicher Motors slipped between 5.53 per cent to 3.04 per cent.

The US Federal Reserve's policy meet scheduled on November 6 to November 7 is also adding to the worries after U.S. job growth almost stalled in October.As per reports, nonfarm payrolls increased by 12,000 jobs in October, the smallest gain since December 2020. The economy added 112,000 fewer jobs in August and September than previously reported.