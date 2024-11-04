Dabur Q2 may be a blip, price fall may provide entry to long-term investors

Dabur’s performance in the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY25 was weak but in line with consensus. Consolidated revenue declined 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) due to a temporary adjustment in general trade (GT) inventory. India revenue declined 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y, while international business grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y in constant currency (CC) terms.

Sales declined 5.5 per cent to Rs 3,030 crore. India revenue fell 7.6 per cent, though secondary growth was 2.3 per cent. Ebitda dropped 16 per cent to Rs 550 crore, and adjusted profit after tax (PAT) decreased 17 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 430 crore.

Across segments, home and personal care (HPC) sales declined 8 per cent Y-o-Y, healthcare dropped 10 per cent, and food and beverage (F&B) sales fell 21 per cent Y-o-Y. However, secondary sales in HPC and healthcare rose 6 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, while F&B secondary sales dipped 11 per cent Y-o-Y. Oral care increased 5 per cent in secondary sales, and home care grew 9 per cent. Dabur Red Toothpaste continued to gain market share. The digestives segment rose 9 per cent, foods posted 21 per cent growth, while beverages declined 12 per cent. Badshah Masala achieved 15 per cent growth.

As a percentage of sales, ad-spending rose by 70 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 7.5 per cent, other expenses increased 140 bps Y-o-Y to 12.5 per cent, and staff costs grew 135 bps Y-o-Y to 11.2 per cent. In the international business (all CC), Egypt grew 73 per cent Y-o-Y, Turkey was up 3 per cent Y-o-Y, Middle East markets grew 10 per cent Y-o-Y, and Sub-Saharan Africa rose 26.1 per cent Y-o-Y. For the first half (H1) of FY25, revenue remained flat at Rs 6,370 crore, while Ebitda and adjusted PAT declined 4.6 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively.

The gross margin improved by 100 bps Y-o-Y to 49.3 per cent, but Ebitda margin contracted by 240 bps Y-o-Y to 18.2 per cent. Ebitda declined 16 per cent Y-o-Y. In H2FY25, Dabur may show high single-digit revenue growth. Dabur also intends to acquire Sesa Care, an ayurvedic hair oil brand, at a valuation of 2.4x enterprise value (EV)/sales and 19-20x EV/Ebitda. EV (including debt) is estimated at Rs 315-325 crore. Sesa holds the number three position in the Rs 900 crore category, filling a “white space” in Dabur’s portfolio. Sesa’s offerings include anti-hair fall oils and shampoos. In FY24, Sesa posted consolidated revenue of Rs 133 crore with an Ebitda margin of 13 per cent and a Bangladesh market exposure of 13 per cent. Dabur will acquire 51 per cent of Sesa’s cumulative redeemable preference shares (CRPS) from True North, with the merger expected to complete in 15-18 months.