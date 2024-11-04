Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 900 pts to 78,850; Nifty at 24,000; Afcons lists 7% lower

Stock Market LIVE: Indian benchmark equity indices declined after a lower open on Monday, amid mixed global cues

SI Reporter New Delhi
Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 211.93 crore during Friday's Muhurat trading, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net sold equities worth Rs 377.33 crore on November 1.

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 10:06 AM IST
10:06 AM

10:03 AM

9:35 AM

9:29 AM

9:26 AM

9:23 AM

9:21 AM

9:18 AM

9:16 AM

9:11 AM

9:09 AM

8:55 AM

8:51 AM

8:44 AM

8:40 AM

8:37 AM

8:33 AM

8:30 AM

8:27 AM

8:20 AM

8:19 AM

8:14 AM

8:11 AM

8:08 AM

8:07 AM

8:06 AM

8:04 AM

8:03 AM

8:01 AM

7:59 AM

7:58 AM

7:45 AM

7:30 AM

7:20 AM

7:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Shapoorji Pallonji Group's flagship company, Afcons Infrastructure, made a subdued debut on the bourses on Monday. On the BSE, Afcons Infrastructure shares listed at Rs 430.5, reflecting a discount of 7 per cent against the IPO issue price of Rs 463.
 
Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Afcons Infrastructure listed at a discount of 7.99 per cent at Rs 426 against the IPO issue price. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading with deep cuts on Monday, amid mixed global cues.

At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was down 783 points, or 0.98 per cent, at 78,940, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,069, lower by 234 points, or 0.97 per cent.
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reported a 0.5 per cent Y-o-Y decrease in October offtake, while production increased by 2.3 per cent Y-o-Y.
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra's October month's total sales reached 96,648 units, up from 80,679 units Y-o-Y. Tractor sales in October were 64,326 units compared to 49,336 units Y-o-Y, also surpassing estimates of 49,200 units.
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reported October iron ore sales of 4.03 million tonnes (MT) compared to 3.44 MT year-over-year (Y-o-Y). Total iron ore production in October was 4.07 MT, up from 3.92 MT Y-o-Y.
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US District Court of New Jersey has issued a preliminary injunction blocking Sun Pharma from introducing the drug 'LEQSELVI', intended for treating severe alopecia areata, until a favourable court ruling is made or the relevant patent expires.
 

M&M, Tech Mahindra, and HCL Tech were the top gainers on NSE.

Nifty Media, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Metal were the top losers among sectors.

In line with benchmarks, the BSE SmallCap index and BSE MidCap index also fell, down 1.13 per cent and 0.85 per cent respectively.

26 out of 30 stocks declined on BSE Sensex with Sun Pharma, and Infosys as top losers.

NSE's Nifty50 slipped 100 points or 0.41 per cent at 24,204 level. 

The BSE Sensex was down 327 points or 0.41 per cent at 79,396 level. 

In pre-open, Nifty settled at 24,315 level, up 0.05 per cent.

The BSE Sensex was down 7 points or 0.01 per cent at 79,716 level in pre-open.

Even though 24150 stepped in multiple times last week to avoid collapse attempts, the swings higher thereof clearly lacked momentum. This is because, the 24470-540 region that kept a lid on upsides last week, has 24660-770 obstacles in close proximity.

While we expect these levels to be challenged this week, broader trend now requires multiple days of close above 25100 in order to fully abandon the sell-on-rallies approach that continues to be the dominant theme. Alternatively, inability to float above 24470 or a direct fall back below 24150, will expose 23900-23300. Either way, Nifty appears ready to move out of the 24150-470 region this week.

(View by Anand James, Tency N. Kurien, Asa Ramachandran of Geojit Financial Services)
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, November 4, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 declined after a lower open on Monday, amid mixed global cues.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was down 150 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 79,573, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,204, lower by 100 points, or 0.41 per cent.
On the BSE Sensex, only four stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.50 per cent), Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, and IndusInd Bank, were trading in the green, while losses were capped by Sun Pharma (down 2.74 per cent), followed by Infosys, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, and Tata Motors.
On the Nifty 50, only eight stocks out of the 50 on the index were trading in the green. Gains were led by Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.07 per cent), followed by Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors, HCLTech, and Cipla, while losses were capped by Sun Pharma (down 3.54 per cent), followed by Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Trent, and Adani Ports & SEZ.
All the sectoral indices were trading in the red, with the Media index emerging as the biggest loser. It was down 1.72 per cent, followed by the Oil & Gas and Consumer Durables indices. 
The Nifty Bank was down 0.55 per cent and the Financial Services index was down 0.67 per cent.
The broader markets were muted too, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 declining 1.13 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 100 lower by 0.73 per cent.  
  In the backdrop of the US presidential elections, battle lines are drawn in a hard fought election battle, the outcome of which will be known this week. However, global financial markets, analysts said, have already begun preparing for Donald Trump's victory. READ MORE
 
Indian equity benchmark indices had ended Samvat 2081's first trading session, called Muhurat Trading, on a positive note on Friday, November 1's special one hour trading session. Both the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had closed with gains to usher in the new Samvat.
  The BSE Sensex climbed 335.06 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 79,724.12, while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,299.55, up 94.20 points, or 0.39 per cent.
  The trading session saw 2,247 stocks ending with gains, and 436 closing lower, while 63 remained unchanged. 75 stocks hit a new 52-week high, and 11 dropped to their 52-week low.
  Across sectors, the Auto index was the top gainer, climbing 1.24 per cent, followed by the Realty, Consumer Durables, Oil & Gas, and PSU Bank Indices.
  All the rest of the sectoral indices also closed in the green, with the Nifty Bank closing with gains of 0.39 per cent, and the Financial Services index closing with gains of 0.26 per cent.
  The broader markets ended in the green, too, on the first trading session of Samvat 2081, with the Nifty Midcap 100 climbing 0.68 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 00 gaining 1.03 per cent.
  That apart, almost 18 companies among the Nifty 50 entities have missed estimates for the quarter ended September this year while 15 have beaten them, according to Bloomberg data.
  Based on the September-quarter results, analysts have upgraded 19 companies and downgraded 14, the statistics show. READ MORE
 
Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday.
Japan’s markets were closed for a holiday, while South Korea’s Kospi was ahead by 1.24 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq had gained 2.79 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.32 per cent higher.
China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.13 per cent, while the CSI300 was ahead by 0.92 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally lower by 0.03 per cent.  
Global stock indices had climbed on Friday, while 10-year Treasury yields hit a four-month high as investors grew wary of buying bonds before the US presidential election on Tuesday.
  Treasury yields initially tumbled after US jobs data for October showed the US economy barely added any jobs in October, though the numbers were heavily disrupted by industrial action and hurricanes.
  The US unemployment rate, however, held steady at 4.1 per cent, offering assurance that the labour market remained on a solid footing.
  After US stock market closed, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Nvidia will be added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, replacing Intel. 
  Polls show Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in almost a dead heat with one day to go before US Election Day.
  Some strategists say the US fiscal trajectory is expected to worsen under a presidency by either Trump or Harris.
  Benchmark 10-year yields were last up 7.7 basis points at 4.361 per cent, the highest since July 5. It follows a 48 basis point increase in October, which was the largest monthly basis point increase since April.
  The Dow rose 288.73 points, or 0.69 per cent, to end at 42,052.19, the S&P 500 rose 23.35 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 5,728.80. The Nasdaq Composite rose 144.77 points, or 0.80 per cent, to 18,239.92.
  For the week, the S&P 500 was down 1.4 per cent.
  MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 2.85 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 835.15.
  Europe's main stock index notched its biggest one-day gain in five weeks, as banks led an overall market rebound after recent declines. The STOXX 600 index ended 1.09 per cent higher.
  The dollar rose against the euro and rebounded against most major currencies after traders digested the US jobs data.
  The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.36 per cent at 104.24.
  Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap, was up 0.57 per cent on the day at $69,531.
  Oil extended its recent rally on reports that Iran was preparing a retaliatory strike on Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days.
  Iran and Israel have engaged in a series of strikes within the broader Middle East warfare set off by fighting in Gaza. Previous Iranian air attacks on Israel on Oct. 1 and in April were mostly repelled, with only minor damage.
  Brent futures gained 29 cents to settle at $73.10 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 23 cents to settle at $69.49.
  Gold prices edged down, pressured by a stronger US dollar.
  (With inputs from Reuters.)

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

