Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 900 pts to 78,850; Nifty at 24,000; Afcons lists 7% lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, November 4, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 declined after a lower open on Monday, amid mixed global cues.

At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was down 150 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 79,573, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,204, lower by 100 points, or 0.41 per cent.

On the BSE Sensex, only four stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.50 per cent), Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, and IndusInd Bank, were trading in the green, while losses were capped by Sun Pharma (down 2.74 per cent), followed by Infosys, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, and Tata Motors.

On the Nifty 50, only eight stocks out of the 50 on the index were trading in the green. Gains were led by Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.07 per cent), followed by Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors, HCLTech, and Cipla, while losses were capped by Sun Pharma (down 3.54 per cent), followed by Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Trent, and Adani Ports & SEZ.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the red, with the Media index emerging as the biggest loser. It was down 1.72 per cent, followed by the Oil & Gas and Consumer Durables indices.

The Nifty Bank was down 0.55 per cent and the Financial Services index was down 0.67 per cent.

The broader markets were muted too, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 declining 1.13 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 100 lower by 0.73 per cent.

In the backdrop of the US presidential elections, battle lines are drawn in a hard fought election battle, the outcome of which will be known this week. However, global financial markets, analysts said, have already begun preparing for Donald Trump's victory. READ MORE In the backdrop of the US presidential elections, battle lines are drawn in a hard fought election battle, the outcome of which will be known this week. However, global financial markets, analysts said, have already begun preparing for Donald Trump's victory.

Indian equity benchmark indices had ended Samvat 2081's first trading session, called Muhurat Trading, on a positive note on Friday, November 1's special one hour trading session. Both the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had closed with gains to usher in the new Samvat.

The BSE Sensex climbed 335.06 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 79,724.12, while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,299.55, up 94.20 points, or 0.39 per cent.

The trading session saw 2,247 stocks ending with gains, and 436 closing lower, while 63 remained unchanged. 75 stocks hit a new 52-week high, and 11 dropped to their 52-week low.

Across sectors, the Auto index was the top gainer, climbing 1.24 per cent, followed by the Realty, Consumer Durables, Oil & Gas, and PSU Bank Indices.

All the rest of the sectoral indices also closed in the green, with the Nifty Bank closing with gains of 0.39 per cent, and the Financial Services index closing with gains of 0.26 per cent.

The broader markets ended in the green, too, on the first trading session of Samvat 2081, with the Nifty Midcap 100 climbing 0.68 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 00 gaining 1.03 per cent.

That apart, almost 18 companies among the Nifty 50 entities have missed estimates for the quarter ended September this year while 15 have beaten them, according to Bloomberg data.

Based on the September-quarter results, analysts have upgraded 19 companies and downgraded 14, the statistics show. READ MORE Based on the September-quarter results, analysts have upgraded 19 companies and downgraded 14, the statistics show.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday.

Japan’s markets were closed for a holiday, while South Korea’s Kospi was ahead by 1.24 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq had gained 2.79 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.32 per cent higher.

China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.13 per cent, while the CSI300 was ahead by 0.92 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally lower by 0.03 per cent.

Global stock indices had climbed on Friday, while 10-year Treasury yields hit a four-month high as investors grew wary of buying bonds before the US presidential election on Tuesday.

Treasury yields initially tumbled after US jobs data for October showed the US economy barely added any jobs in October, though the numbers were heavily disrupted by industrial action and hurricanes.

The US unemployment rate, however, held steady at 4.1 per cent, offering assurance that the labour market remained on a solid footing.

After US stock market closed, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Nvidia will be added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, replacing Intel.

Polls show Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in almost a dead heat with one day to go before US Election Day.

Some strategists say the US fiscal trajectory is expected to worsen under a presidency by either Trump or Harris.

Benchmark 10-year yields were last up 7.7 basis points at 4.361 per cent, the highest since July 5. It follows a 48 basis point increase in October, which was the largest monthly basis point increase since April.

The Dow rose 288.73 points, or 0.69 per cent, to end at 42,052.19, the S&P 500 rose 23.35 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 5,728.80. The Nasdaq Composite rose 144.77 points, or 0.80 per cent, to 18,239.92.

For the week, the S&P 500 was down 1.4 per cent.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 2.85 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 835.15.

Europe's main stock index notched its biggest one-day gain in five weeks, as banks led an overall market rebound after recent declines. The STOXX 600 index ended 1.09 per cent higher.

The dollar rose against the euro and rebounded against most major currencies after traders digested the US jobs data.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.36 per cent at 104.24.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap, was up 0.57 per cent on the day at $69,531.

Oil extended its recent rally on reports that Iran was preparing a retaliatory strike on Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days.

Iran and Israel have engaged in a series of strikes within the broader Middle East warfare set off by fighting in Gaza. Previous Iranian air attacks on Israel on Oct. 1 and in April were mostly repelled, with only minor damage.

Brent futures gained 29 cents to settle at $73.10 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 23 cents to settle at $69.49.

Gold prices edged down, pressured by a stronger US dollar.

(With inputs from Reuters.)