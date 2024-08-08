BSE stock jumps 11% post robust June quarter earnings; check details here

Shares of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) rose 10.77 per cent, at Rs 2,940 per share on the NSE in Thursday's intraday deals. This came after the stock exchange company on Wednesday, reported a dramatic increase in net profit, surging more than threefold to Rs 265 crore for the quarter ending June 2024 (Q1FY25). This marked an improvement from the Rs 75 crore profit recorded during the same period last year.

The exchange achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 674 crore for the April-June quarter of FY25, up from Rs 271 crore in the previous fiscal year.

For Q1FY25, BSE reported an operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 284 crore, a substantial increase from Rs 70 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The operating EBITDA margin also improved to 47 per cent in Q1FY25, up from 33 per cent in Q1FY24.

Additionally, the total number of transactions on its mutual fund distribution platform, BSE StAR MF, rose by 72 per cent to 14.1 crore in Q1FY25, compared to 8.2 crore transactions in the corresponding quarter last year.

The average daily turnover in the equity cash segment rose to Rs 9,006 crore in the first quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 4,025 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD and CEO of BSE, attributed the strong performance to contributions from all business areas, highlighting enhancements to their products and robust customer relationships.

At 12:59 PM; the stock price of the company was trading 9.61 per cent higher at Rs 2,629 per share on the BSE. By comparison the NSE Nifty50 was down by 0.32 per cent at 24,218 levels.

BSE is a corporatised and demutualised entity with a diverse shareholder base, including Deutsche Börse as a strategic partner.

It offers an efficient and transparent platform for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds, and stock lending and borrowing. As India's largest stock exchange by the number of listed companies, BSE has over 5,000 companies listed on its platform.