Home / Markets / News / Avoid Vodafone Idea as charts show 'Death Cross' pattern; support at Rs 5

Avoid Vodafone Idea as charts show 'Death Cross' pattern; support at Rs 5

The broader trend for the shares of Vodafone Idea continues to remain negative

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
PremiumWeb Exclusive
Avoid Vodafone Idea as charts show 'Death Cross' pattern; support at Rs 5

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 11:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Wednesday tumbled 3 per cent following its parent company; Vodafone Group Plc indicated that the telecom major has no interest in rescuing its Indian joint venture. It also announced to have valued its investment in VIL (Vodafone Idea Ltd) to to nil.
The Vodafone Idea shares have plunged 10 per cent since the start of the current year, post tumbling close to 48 per cent last year.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Group Plc’s new CEO has unveiled a plan to revive growth at the telecom giant, pledging to slash jobs and simplify the company’s corporate structure.

The company will cut about 11,000 roles across the business over the next three years, work to turn around its German market and start a “strategic review” of its Spanish unit, the Newbury, England-based company said in a statement Tuesday. Last month, Bloomberg reported Vodafone had attracted takeover interest for its operations in Spain. READ ABOUT IT HERE
Here’s the technical outlook for Vodafone Idea shares amid the declaration of Vodafone Group Plc
Vodafone Idea Ltd (IDEA)
Outlook: Trend remains weak, better to avoid
Shares of Vodafone Idea are trading beneath the crucial support of the 200-day moving average (DMA) since April 2022, with a strong negative bias. 

Moreover, there is a “Death Cross” formation on the weekly chart, which categorically indicates that an engulfing of a bearish sentiment.
The broader trend for the shares of Vodafone Idea continues to remain negative, and unless the stock succeeds in displaying stability over the 200-DMA set at Rs 7.85, the trend would not brace bulls. 

Immediate support for the short-term trading exists at Rs 6 and then at Rs 5 levels. And technically, it’s more feasible to stay aside unless the stock reveals signs of revival in its trend. 
While considering a long-term perspective, monthly chart undoubtedly expresses a barrier of Rs 8.64, which is its 50-monthly moving average (DMA) that the stock in unable to conquer since early 2016. The trend is fragile, until this moving average is conquered. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Also Read

Chart Check: Vodafone Ideas remains fragile, reveals avoid stance on charts

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Nifty Pharma dips to 7-mth low; bears may gain control if breaks 52-wk low

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Chart Check: Vodafone Ideas remains fragile, reveals avoid stance on charts

LIC Housing Finance tanks 7% day after reporting Q4 results

CreditAccess Grameen surges 9%, hits new high on strong Q4 earnings

Bharti Airtel trades firm, up 1% post March quarter results

Stocks to Watch today, May 17: Paytm, Voda Idea, JK Tyre, Oberoi Realty

Topics :Vodafone Indiatelecom servicestocks technical analysisStock to watchTrading strategiestrading hoursStocks in focustechnical analysistechnical chartsDaily technicalstechnical calllsstock market trading

First Published: May 17 2023 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story