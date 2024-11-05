Chemfab Alkalis shares tank 10% after mixed September quarter results

Shares of commodity chemicals company Chemfab Alkalis tanked 9.95 per cent to a day's low of Rs 1,000 on the NSE during intra-day trading. A combined total of nearly 0.11 million shares of Chemfab Alkalis, worth around Rs 12 crore, exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE on Tuesday.

Earlier, on November 4, 2024, the company reported a net loss attributable to owners of Rs 0.53 crore in the second quarter of FY25, against a net profit of Rs 4.30 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. During the second quarter of FY25, the company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 81.89 crore, up 2.90 per cent compared to Rs 79.58 crore reported in Q2FY24. The company's total expenses rose to Rs 81.77 crore in Q2FY25, up 9.95 per cent from Rs 74.37 crore reported in Q2FY24.

Chemfab Alkalis's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 6.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 10.14 crore from Rs 10.88 crore reported in Q2FY24. The company's EBITDA margin dropped 9.43 per cent Y-o-Y to 12.39 per cent in Q2FY25 from 13.67 per cent in Q2FY24.

Chemfab Alkalis manufactures a variety of chlorides and other specialty chemicals. The company offers products including caustic soda lye, liquid chlorine, hydrogen gas, hydrochloric acid, sodium hypochlorite, bleach liquor, barium sulphate, hydrogen, sodium chlorate, and salt. Established in 1985, the company holds numerous patents and global recognition for its technological advancements. As of November 5, 2024, the company enjoys a market capitalization of Rs 1,447.02 crore on the NSE.

Chemfab Alkalis shares have a 52-week range of Rs 348 to Rs 1,230 on the NSE.

At around 2:24 pm on Tuesday, Chemfab Alkalis shares were trading at Rs 1,012.85, down 8.79 per cent from their previous close of Rs 1,110.45 on the NSE.

Meanwhile, the benchmark equity indices pared initial losses and were trading in the green. The BSE Sensex was quoted at 79,408.25 levels, up 626.01 points or 0.79 percent, while NSE Nifty50 was seen at 24,186.95 levels, up 191.60 points or 0.80 per cent from its previous close.