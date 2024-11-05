Adani Ports hits 5-month low; down 7% in two days post October biz update

Adani Ports share price: Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) hit a five-month low of Rs 1,296.10, down 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. In two days, the stock price of Adani Group Company has declined 7 per cent after the company said it handled 37.9 million metric tonnes (MMT) of total cargo in October, as opposed to 37.5 MMT in September 2024.

Notably, APSEZ is trading at its lowest level since June 6, 2024. With two days of correction, the stock has declined 19 per cent from its 52-week high price of Rs 1,607.95 touched on June 3, 2024.

APSEZ is India’s leading ports developer and operator comprising 15 ports and terminals with a total capacity (including joint ventures) of 627 MMT at FYE24. It is also the approved developer of a multi- product special economic zone at the Mundra and Gangavaram Port and its surrounding areas.

Last month, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) upgraded APSEZ’s long-term issuer rating at ‘IND AAA’ with a stable outlook. Ind-Ra expects the company to maintain double-digit revenue growth in the near term, supported by an increased utilisation of its existing infrastructure, while maintaining the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin in the range of 57 per cent-59 per cent (FY24: 59.4 per cent).

However, APSEZ’s business is sensitive to global trade volume, which remains highly susceptible to any recession in developed economies and the ongoing geopolitical tensions including the Red Sea crisis. A slowdown in global growth amid macro-economic headwinds, and consequently, lower EXIM volumes, coupled with a moderation in the freight rates, could impact the company’s operating performance, the rating agency said.

Given the capital-intensive nature of the ports and logistics business, APSEZ is required to continually incur capex towards ports’ development, expansion and mechanisation; and the development of downstream logistics infrastructure. As per the management estimate, APSEZ will be incurring a capex of around Rs 11,500 crore in FY25 and FY26 each, in addition to any acquisition-led investment.

Ind-Ra believes the capital investment could affect the liquidity of the company. However, the agency takes comfort from (a) the positive cash flow operations (net of cash interest) of Rs 11,864 crore and Rs 13,402 crore in FY23 and FY24, respectively, (b) the company’s ability to raise equity from international development finance institutes and global logistics players, and (c) the modularity of capex to be incurred towards logistics development and decarbonisation. Any higher-than-Ind-Ra expected cash outflow towards capex or acquisitions and thereby, stressing the liquidity of the company will remain a key rating parameter for the agency.

Meanwhile, analysts at Elara Capital retain ‘buy’ rating on APSEZ with target price unchanged at Rs 1,813. APSEZ with a total capacity of 627MMT, reported 220 MMT volume in H1FY25, up 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) against guided volumes of 460- 480 MMT for FY25. Volumes in H1 were majorly lower-than-guided range of 10-14 per cent, on account of disruption at Gangavaram in Q1 and Mundra in Q2 to the tune of 8MMT.

In Q2, ADSEZ completed the acquisition of Gopalpur Port along with signing of two new port concession agreements for Tanzania and Deendayal ports. It expects incremental volumes to flow in H2 from new ports and is confident of achieving full-year volume guidance. Healthy growth is expected from logistics on account of a shift from road to rail and pick-up in containers and from fertiliser and agriculture, the brokerage firm said.

Given ADSEZ’s market leadership and operational efficiency, it is set to remain a dominant beneficiary of growth in the ports sector with capex plans being funded via a mix of debt and internal accruals to sustain healthy net debt-EBITDA ratio at <2.5x (2x as on September 2024), it added.

Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane Research have an ‘outperform’ rating on APSEZ with a target price of Rs 1,674 per share. The company’s volume growth is driven by market share gains in India's cargo volumes led by organic growth and turnaround in operations of recently acquired assets. APSEZ's transition into an integrated logistics play could lead to further growth. Improving financials of the group and its entities and declining promoter share pledges can drive valuation re- rating. APSEZ is a beneficiary of a megatrend towards integrated logistics.

APSEZ requires a monthly run rate of 40-43 MT for H2FY25 vs 37 MT in H1FY25 and 37.5 MT in September 2024. The brokerage firm thinks this is somewhat challenging as there are continued disruptions at the Gangavaram port due to non- functioning of two of the three blast furnaces (BFs) at RINL (Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited) due to working capital issues. Unless the RINL production issue is resolved, a complete recovery in Gangavaram volumes is unlikely, in our view, analysts said.